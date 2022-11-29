Home News Car crashes into a door and then ends up in the ditch: a woman in hospital
STELLA PALACE. A sixty-year-old woman was rescued by health personnel in the late afternoon of Tuesday 29 November in Piancada di Palazzolo dello Stella.

Due to causes being investigated by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Latisana, he lost control of the car as it was passing along a road that winds its way shortly after the railway overpass and first crashed into a door delimiting access to an agricultural land and therefore ended up in a ditch (without water).

After the alarm was raised with a call to Nue112, the Sores nurses sent an ambulance from Latisana to the scene and an air ambulance which then landed in the nearby Muzzana del Turgnano area.

The firefighters intervened on the spot as the woman, conscious but in a confused state, remained stuck in the passenger compartment.

The woman was released from the cockpit, stabilized and transported in flight due to a head injury, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Her condition is serious. No other vehicles were involved.

