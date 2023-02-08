Home News Carlos Julio González took office as senator
News

Carlos Julio González took office as senator

by admin
Carlos Julio González took office as senator

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CLOSE UP

Before the president of the Senate of the Republic, Carlos Julio González Villa took office as a new member of Congress after it was announced yesterday that former senator Arturo Char had irrevocably resigned from his seat.

The inauguration event was accompanied by three of the four representatives to the Chamber for Huila, Víctor Andrés Tovar and Julio César Triana as members of the Cambio Radical party bench and the Liberal Flora Perdomo Andrade, in addition to other political leaders.

It may interest you: Obligations without a budget

Carlos Julio is one of the most representative political leaders of the department of Huila, he is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, expert in addressing complex trauma. He has been a councilor, representative, House Representative and Senator. From 2016 to 2019 he served as Governor of Huila.

With this, Huila has the first representation in the Senate for this period since, in the last elections of 2022, all the applicants were left out of the seat.

See also  Corpse in the Po, Isabella Noventa, Samira El Attar or Saman Abbas? Whose body is it? The expert: "The state of decomposition depends on the environmental conditions"

You may also like

The Santos of Brazil make official the arrival...

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

The investment projects that the Petro Government would...

Municipalities of the region can access a digital...

Add vitality to rural revitalization based on local...

Getting closer to the U-20 World Cup

Container 10 thousand of flower exporter left the...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Tiancheng Cooling by 4-6℃

The powers of anti-exchange | The New Century

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy