DIARIO DEL HUILA, CLOSE UP

Before the president of the Senate of the Republic, Carlos Julio González Villa took office as a new member of Congress after it was announced yesterday that former senator Arturo Char had irrevocably resigned from his seat.

The inauguration event was accompanied by three of the four representatives to the Chamber for Huila, Víctor Andrés Tovar and Julio César Triana as members of the Cambio Radical party bench and the Liberal Flora Perdomo Andrade, in addition to other political leaders.

It may interest you: Obligations without a budget

Carlos Julio is one of the most representative political leaders of the department of Huila, he is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, expert in addressing complex trauma. He has been a councilor, representative, House Representative and Senator. From 2016 to 2019 he served as Governor of Huila.

With this, Huila has the first representation in the Senate for this period since, in the last elections of 2022, all the applicants were left out of the seat.