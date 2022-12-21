A car, in the early afternoon of Tuesday 21 December, shortly after 3 pm, ended up against the guardrail along the ring road, towards Udine south, near Basaldella.
The person driving, who lost control of the vehicle for reasons to be ascertained, suffered minor injuries and was only rescued by health professionals for checks. During the removal of the vehicle, traffic delays and long queues were created.
See also A Chinese student who just graduated from the Institute of University of Chicago was shot dead in the street | Zheng Shaoxiong | shot | University of Chicago | Foreign student | Chengdu, China