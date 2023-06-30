Celebrate the 33rd International Poetry Festival of Medellín

Starting this July 1, the city will experience the 33rd edition of the Medellín International Poetry Festival, which will feature 104 poets from 60 countries who come with their lyrics and literary creations.

There will be 93 activities during the 15 days of the festival. Seven virtual events that will take place from July 1 to 7 and 86 face-to-face events that will be distributed between the 8th and 15th of the same month in places such as the Pablo Tobón Uribe Theater, the Museum of Modern Art, the Auditorium of the University of Antioquia, houses of culture, universities and others.

Programming

The inauguration will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 4:30 pm, at the Carlos Vieco Open Air Theater.

The program highlights the reading of African, European, Asian and Arab poems that will show an overview of the poetry of those continents and geographical areas.

“These 33 years of the festival have been exactly this: poetry has intervened in the life of the city and the country. A festival founded in Medellín more than three decades ago. It has been considered the largest festival, the largest on the planet, which has originated the foundation of the World Poetry Movement in Medellín”, said the director of the Medellín International Poetry Festival, Fernando Rendón.

Among the international guests are Mohammed Achaari (Morocco), Tarek Eltayeb (Sudan), Carolyn Forché (USA), Mauricio Redolés (Chile), Maribel Mora Curriao (Chile) and Neşe Yaşın (Cyprus).

The 33rd International Poetry Festival of Medellín is organized by Prometeo Magazine, the Prometeo Art and Poetry Corporation and the World Poetry Movement (WPM), sponsored by the Medellín Mayor’s Office and sponsored by the Ministry of People’s Power for Communication and Information from Venezuela, Channel I of Venezuela, Ministry of Culture of Colombia and Comfama.

All programming is available HERE.

It may also interest you: Centrópolis celebrates 20 years as the newspaper of the center of Medellín

You may also be interested in