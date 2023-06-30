Photo: @SSalvador2023

The 3X3 basketball of the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador and Santo Domingo started this Friday with duels in the men’s and women’s tournaments in which teams from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic won.

The match that opened the day on the field, set up in the food court of the Plaza Merliot shopping center, was won 21-10 by the Puerto Rican men’s team over Nicaragua with a stellar performance by Antonio Ralat, who scored eight points.

These two teams are part of Group A, in which Suriname rested on the opening day.

In the Group B match, the Dominican Republic managed to come back and beat the Jamaican trident 21-16, driven by the work of César Reyes, who added 10 points and was a constant headache for his rivals.

Venezuela triumphs in the first women’s 3×3 basketball tournament

The women’s tournament, meanwhile, started with a 17-13 victory for Venezuela over Nicaragua. The protagonist was Vanessa Sánchez with 10 points that unleashed a duel that was even between two teams from the Group.

The Group B match was also close and the Colombians, led on court by Wendy Coy, fell, in extra time, 16-18 with Puerto Rico. Well, on the last play, Puerto Rican Ashley Torres tied the game and then her team won.

The great figure of the match was the Puerto Rican Mari Plácido, who scored a double that made the Puerto Rican delegation celebrate, which, despite not being very large, shouted like thousands the victory of their compatriots.

The men’s matches Venezuela-Santa Lucía, from Group C, and Mexico-El Salvador, as well as the women’s matches Dominican Republic-Guyana, from Group C and Mexico-El Salvador, from Group D, will also be played on the day.

end | Basketball 3×3 🔥🏀 Incredible victory for Venezuela! The Venezuelan trident demonstrated its dominance, beating Nicaragua with a score of 19 to 13. 👏🏼#EsMomentoDeTrascender #SanSalvador2023 pic.twitter.com/FnPY3HXQ4S — San Salvador 2023 (@SSalvador2023) June 30, 2023

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!