Changes in the system of promotion and descent in the national professional championship

Changes in the system of promotion and descent in the national professional championship

Science – Sports Editor

The system of promotion and relegation in the professional national championship, through holding a bridge match between the 14th and third ranks in the first, second and third divisions and the amateurs.

The League decided in its regular general meeting, which was held this evening, Thursday, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maamoura, to hold a playoff match between the team occupying 14th place in the first division, and the third place holder in the second division, to determine the promotion and relegation of them.

The same amendments apply to the promotion and relegation system in the second professional division and the national amateur division, where the 14th-place finisher in the second professional tournament and the third in the amateur tournament will play a bridge match to determine the promotion and relegation of them.

These changes, which will be adopted starting from the next sports season, will add more excitement and excitement to the professional national championship competitions in all its divisions.

During the ordinary general assembly, it was also approved to change the name of the amateur Premier League to “the third professional league”, in addition to voting on the literary and financial reports.

