Changzhi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shanxi Province: LED manufacturing professional town builds a gathering place for the entire industrial chain- Changzhi Information- Market Information Network

market information On June 28, the first Shanxi Specialized Town Investment and Trade Expo opened at the Datong Art Museum. The organizers carried out comprehensive publicity and promotion of 10 provincial-level key specialized towns and 82 municipal-level specialized towns in the province.

The professional town of LED manufacturing in Changzhi Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shanxi Province made a wonderful appearance at the expo, showing new achievements in high-quality development and new goals for future development.

The theme of this expo is “Professional Towns, Make the Future Better”, aiming to focus on promoting and displaying the development achievements and featured products of professional towns at the provincial and municipal levels, strengthening exchanges and cooperation with domestic and foreign enterprises, and striving to build professional towns into northern The region’s new characteristic manufacturing industry and consumer goods industrial cluster will help Shanxi to develop high-quality.

Changzhi Economic and Technological Development Zone LED manufacturing professional town relies on the leading industry of LED optoelectronics in this area, with Hi-Tech Huaye, Rishengda, Jinlu Injection Molding, etc. as leading enterprises to drive the development of the entire industrial chain industry, the output value of leading industries accounts for more than 95% of the province’s LED industry . It is the largest R&D and production base of LED packaging and display application products in the country, and has the most complete LED industry chain in the country. Build an optoelectronic industry cluster with “chip core layer, supporting expansion layer, and application divergence layer”, forming more than 30 optoelectronic industry clusters with professional division of labor and cooperation. A total of 8.3 billion yuan has been invested in fixed assets in the optoelectronic industry chain, and 20 market entities have been added, including 8 “four top” enterprises. The sales network of Gaoke Huaye Group, a leading enterprise in a professional town, covers 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across the country. There are currently more than 120 provincial dealers and more than 3,000 engineering service providers, directly driving more than 15,000 people to employment. The company has CNAS National Optoelectronics Laboratory, which is one of the few national-level optoelectronic testing centers north of the Yangtze River. It has 2 provincial-level enterprise technology centers, 1 provincial-level engineering technology research center, introduced Micro LED research teams, and participated in 3 projects. Revision of LED industry standard. According to the 2023 provincial key project plan, Gaoke Huaye Group will invest 9.2 billion yuan in the construction of two industrialization projects of COB new display packaging and LED epitaxial chips, to accelerate the innovation of packaging technology, and promote the development of display screen production to a smaller pitch. New projects After it is put into operation, it will realize a total output value of 17.5 billion yuan and create 3,000 new jobs.

Changzhi Economic and Technological Development Zone set up a professional town exhibition hall for LED manufacturing at the Expo. During the expo, the Economic and Technological Development Zone will fully display the achievements of the construction of professional towns and characteristic and advantageous products, and make full use of the platform of the expo to increase the popularity of the leading industries and characteristic and advantageous products of specialized towns. (Jin Xiaoshu)

