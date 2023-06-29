Home » Traffic accident leaves four people injured in La Paz
News

Traffic accident leaves four people injured in La Paz

by admin
Traffic accident leaves four people injured in La Paz

At least four people were injured after a serious traffic accident registered early this Thursday, in the department of La Paz, reported the National Civil Police (PNC). “Our police officers are inspecting a traffic accident where four people were injured,” said the PNC. The accident occurred on the highway to Costa del […]

The post Traffic accident leaves four people injured in La Paz appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

See also  Teachers and principals attacked, Valditara: "Worrying escalation, but school staff will not be left alone"

You may also like

Ansbach | Air conditioner closes

The priority is school, not hockey, Maxim Štrbák’s...

White elephants identified for $3,108 million in Guaviare

A 26-year-old guy in Zhejiang saves 300,000 netizens...

Media reports: Russian General Surovikin apparently arrested

The Economy will be a topic of critical...

Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar

Gerrymandering: When US politicians trick their way into...

China and Russia pledge to build a multipolar...

Approved by the Chamber, expansion of the collection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy