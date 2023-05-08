Charles III and Camilla, crowned kings of England in a historic ceremony in London

After 70 years of waiting, Carlos III has completed his accession to the crown. He has done it in a coronation ceremony that has paralyzed London and that has gone around the world. The United Kingdom already has its king crowned after the death of Elizabeth II last September, whom the British bid farewell to with tears and sadness. Now, after a spectacular ceremony preceded by an impressive military parade, Carlos III is already the new king of England along with his wife Camila as queen.

The coronation of King Charles has unleashed a furor in the United Kingdom. The illusion, joy and enthusiasm for the coronation has invaded the British who, wearing commemorative attire, have taken to the streets to experience this historic moment. The coronation has been experienced as a real party throughout the United Kingdom. But the madness is such that some citizens have camped on The Mall -the access avenue to Buckingham Palace- to follow the coronation. OKDIARIO has been with them and he has been able to verify how, in tents, citizens have toasted Carlos III waiting for the monarch to leave in the front row.

At 10:20 in the morning, complying with English punctuality, the carriage in which King Charles III was found left Buckingham Palace. During the tour, the monarch has been greeted with cheers of “God save the king!” (“God save the king!” in Spanish). Waving British and English flags and visitors have jubilantly followed the path of the King’s Gold State carriage to Westminster Abbey where the coronation ceremony has been held. The journey has lasted only 40 minutes and has been escorted by a military procession that paraded through the vicinity of the palace since early in the morning.

At 11:00 in the morning English time, King Carlos III has reached the westminster abbey. The temple bells and trumpets have sounded for two minutes to welcome the monarch on this historic day for the English crown. Inside the abbey, 2,000 people were waiting for him, including the King Felipe and Queen Letizia representing the Spanish Royal Family. OKDIARIO has spoken with one of the attendees at the ceremony who has assured that they were not allowed to take pictures and that they have been summoned at 8:00 in the morning, that is, three hours before the arrival of King Carlos.

In Westminster Abbey, representatives of the clergy have read the Gospel of Saint Luke and an orchestra of Italian origin has entertained the coronation. The king has been crowned while he remained seated on the throne receiving the crown of Saint Edward, a rich work of goldsmithing more than 300 years old. The most sacred moment of the ceremony was when Carlos III received the anointing of a oil from the Mount of Olives which has taken place in secret // Ok. Diary