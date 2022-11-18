Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Zhao Keyi Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On November 17, Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over two video dispatch meetings on epidemic prevention and control work, emphasizing the need to earnestly study and implement Xi Jinping The spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech is to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, optimize and adjust prevention and control measures, comprehensively strengthen the construction of epidemic prevention and control capabilities, control this round of epidemic as soon as possible, and protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent. Minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Wu Xiaohui, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Executive Deputy Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended relevant meetings.

At noon that day, Chen Anming presided over a meeting to dispatch the Heshan and Enping epidemic disposal work via video. He emphasized that Heshan City and Enping City should be fast-tracked and fast-tracked to win, strengthen circulation control, efficiently and scientifically carry out nucleic acid screening, cut off the chain of virus transmission, strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic, and quickly surround, drain, and eliminate the local epidemic. Extinguish; securely connect the 20 optimization measures, keep a close eye on key parts, key links, and key personnel, quickly and comprehensively investigate and eliminate hidden risks, and strictly prevent the occurrence of clustered epidemics.

In the afternoon of the same day, Chen Anming presided over a meeting and made video connections to Pengjiang District, Jianghai District, Xinhui District, Taishan City, and Kaiping City to listen to the situation of epidemic prevention and control in the three districts and two cities, and to study and deploy the next step of prevention and control work. He pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is quite severe and complicated. Departments at all levels in the city must accurately grasp the core essence and internal logic of the 20 optimization measures, and implement the various prevention and control arrangements deployed by the provincial and municipal committees with hard work styles and hard measures. Work tasks, work together to win the battle against the epidemic. First, we must strengthen the work of “foreign defense import”. Strictly standardize the reporting system for people coming (returning) to the Yangtze River, formulate guidelines for personal health management for different groups of people, give full play to the important role of smart grids in epidemic prevention and control, and adopt the “big data + building sweeping” approach to achieve high quality and efficiency Carry out epidemic-related information verification. Party members and cadres in counties (cities, districts) where no epidemic has occurred should sink villages (communities) to participate in front-line prevention and control work. It is necessary to adhere to party building to guide grassroots governance, closely rely on the masses, mobilize the masses, and form a strong joint force of mass defense, mass control, and joint defense and joint control. Second, we must comprehensively strengthen prevention and control capacity building. Adhere to the combination of peacetime and wartime, with a long-term perspective, speed up the construction and reserve of isolation places and shelter hospitals, and do a good job in the management and training of medical care and staff to ensure that they can be used at any time. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of flow investigation coordination and investigation teams, strengthen the construction of intelligent identification capabilities for flow inspection, and accelerate the promotion, use, and update iteration of the “electronic sentinel” for epidemic prevention and control, so as to achieve a significant increase in the efficiency of flow inspection work. Third, we must strengthen the prevention and control of epidemics in communities and urban villages. Improve the community grid management, improve the efficiency of grassroots governance, mobilize grid members, volunteers, building leaders and other forces, strengthen the management of rental housing, and gather a strong joint force of community prevention and control. Urban villages should reasonably set up 24-hour nucleic acid sampling points, and convenient service points should be placed in front of traffic entrances to facilitate the immediate inspection of outsiders. Fourth, support Guangzhou with a clear-cut stand to win the war of epidemic prevention and control. Resolutely obey and serve the overall situation of the province’s epidemic prevention and control. While doing a good job in Jiangmen’s own epidemic prevention and control work, we will do our best, conscientiously and meticulously complete the various tasks assigned by the provincial headquarters to support Guangzhou’s anti-epidemic. Fifth, we must strengthen organizational leadership. The city leaders should command from the front, go to the counties (cities, districts) of Guangdian for on-site supervision and coordination, quickly check for deficiencies, make up for omissions, optimize the process, and implement the various deployment requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees for epidemic prevention and control.

City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Lin Guohua and Lai Yanfen attended relevant meetings.