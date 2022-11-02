[Epoch Times, November 01, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) On October 31, the newly-appointed member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chen Wenqing, presided over the plenary meeting of the Political and Legal Committee for the first time, emphasizing that protecting the party is the top priority. And the post of secretary of the CCP’s Political and Legal Committee has been referred to as a high-risk occupation.

On October 29, Chen Wenqing, the former Minister of State Security of the Communist Party of China, succeeded Guo Shengkun and was promoted to Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. On the 31st, at the first plenary meeting of the Political and Legal Committee after taking office, Chen Wenqing stated that he would resolutely implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and express his loyalty to Xi Jinping.

At the just-concluded 20th Party Congress, the word “security” appeared 91 times in Xi Jinping’s report, revealing the Chinese authorities’ concerns about the security of the regime. According to external analysis, the CCP may continue to regard maintaining the legitimacy of the regime as its main governing goal in the future, which also means that the CCP authorities will further strengthen their suppression of the Chinese people.

Chen Wenqing, 62, was promoted to a member of the 20th Politburo on October 23, becoming the first intelligence chief to enter the Politburo after the establishment of the Ministry of State Security. At the same time, Chen Wenqing also served as the fifth secretary of the Central Secretariat.

Public opinion generally believes that, different from the political and legal systems of normal countries, the CCP’s Political and Legal Committee is the highest institution for the authorities to violently maintain the legitimacy of the CCP regime, covering the public security, courts, procuratorial, national security, judicial and other systems. .

Netizen Kun Liu said that Chen Wenqing’s promotion meant that the head of the secret police took control of the CCP’s judicial system.

The netizen “redsparrow” said: Chen Wenqing, the head of the CCP’s national security, took over as the secretary of the CCP’s Political and Legal Committee of the “knife handle”… Sharpening the knife!

The Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China is the command organization that suppresses the Chinese people. When Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, was in power, Zhou Yongkang and other Jiang factions in charge of the political and legal system were called the “Blood Debt Gang” because of their brutal persecution of Falun Gong practitioners.

For 23 years, the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China and the “610” Office have manipulated the system of public security, procuratorial and judicial departments, and used illegal means such as surveillance, harassment, kidnapping, detention, reeducation through labor, sentencing, brainwashing, and torture to brutally persecute Falun Gong practitioners who adhere to their beliefs. It’s not over yet. According to incomplete statistics from overseas Minghui.com, 4,828 Falun Gong practitioners with verifiable names have been persecuted to death after breaking through the CCP’s network blockade. In the first half of this year alone, 92 Falun Gong practitioners died of persecution, and at least 2,707 Falun Gong practitioners were kidnapped and harassed.

The officials of the political and legal system involved in the persecution also suffered from bad luck. According to a report on the overseas Minghui website (click for details), according to incomplete statistics, from July 1999 to July 2018, at least 764 members of the Chinese Political and Legal Committee were punished for participating in the persecution of Falun Gong. Among them, Zhou Yongkang, former secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission and minister of the Ministry of Public Security, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June 2015.

According to the report, the secretaries of the CCP’s political and legal committees at all levels are frequently dismissed, some have been imprisoned, and some have even died of sudden illnesses.

Responsible editor: Hu Yulong#