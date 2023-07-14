Children rescued in the jungle will be in ICBF custody

Lesly, Soleiny, Tien Noriel and Cristin have already been discharged from the Bogotá Military Hospital, after spending more than 34 days under medical supervision.

The minors who spent around 40 days in the Guaviare jungle were treated for malnutrition, dehydration and, above all, psychological support.

The minors will be under the care of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) for six months while their custody is fully defined.

“The custody process lasts six months by law. The Family Ombudsman takes its time to be able to record what happens in the family framework, we are talking about a case where there are doubts about the guarantee of rights, so, that is why the process implies the analysis of how they were in the territory ”, Astrid Cáceres, director of the ICBF.

#Press conference The director @AAstrideliana He assured that dialogue with families in the process of restoring rights is essential, in order to understand the environments in which children’s growth takes place. pic.twitter.com/gcicUeviQq — Family Well-being | ICBF (@ICBFColombia) July 14, 2023

On the other hand, one of the officials would have assured that the children were in better health, since they looked playful and smiling.

Finally, from the medical institution they assured that they cannot provide more information about the Mucutuy because they are minors.

