Kurtdereli In the awareness day activities held in the Sports Hall with the athletes and their families, with more than 300 participants, Karacabeyli So did the athletes. Event return Mayor Ali OzkanFamilies who visited . Sports Trainers Gülden Kanık made a statement during the visit, “Balikesir We organized a nice event for our children with down syndrome coming from and surrounding districts. They had football competitions and award ceremonies. Afterwards, we were together at the dinner given to the participants. Afterwards, they hosted our children in the children’s village, they had a great time there. We thank those who contributed,” he said.

The smiles on our children’s faces are worth everything

Mayor Özkan also said in his statement, “We would like to thank everyone who contributed, especially to Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Yücel Yılmaz. It is a really nice awareness event. As Karacabey Municipality, we host various events with our multi-purpose sports hall. Studies in 22 branches for our children. progress.

As a municipality, we are trying to do our part for our youth and children. It makes us happy that our children have such smiles on their faces. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this event,” he said.

Şaban Oturak, who has Donwn syndrome, expressed his satisfaction with the event to Mayor Özkan and said, “It was very nice, we played, we had fun and we were very happy.”

