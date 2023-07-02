China-Africa Economic and Trade Seminar in Changsha Explores Opportunities for Innovative Cooperation

High-End Seminar on China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Held in Changsha

People’s Daily Online, Changsha, July 1st – A high-end seminar on China-Africa economic and trade cooperation was held in Changsha from June 29th to 30th. This seminar, with the theme of “Innovative Exploration and In-depth Cooperation,” was one of the important activities of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.

During the seminar, the Changsha Initiative of China-Africa Economic and Trade “Innovative Exploration and Deep Cooperation” and the “Report on China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations 2023″ were released. These reports provide new measures and new opportunities for promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa. The event also saw the release of major research results, such as the “Report on the Use of RMB in Africa in 2022.”

Hunan, with the support of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Deep Cooperation Pioneer Zone, has successfully created avenues for local cooperation with Africa. This has opened up new paths for sustainable development, built platforms for business distribution, and expanded international logistics channels. Additionally, it has fostered an ecosystem of industrial agglomeration and established a new mode of think tank advice. In the first five months of this year alone, Hunan’s trade volume with Africa increased by an impressive 50.4% year-on-year.

The high-end seminar was sponsored by the Counselor’s Office of the State Council and the Hunan Provincial People’s Government. Other organizers included the China Council for the Promotion of International Investment, China Association for Trade in Services, China International Taxation Research Association, Counselor’s Office of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government, and the Changsha Area Management Committee of China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone. The event was organized by the Hunan Branch of the Bank of Communications.

The seminar provided a platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and forging stronger economic and trade ties between China and Africa. The achievements and recommendations presented during the seminar will undoubtedly contribute to the deepening of economic and trade cooperation between the two regions.

(Editors in charge: Luo Shuai, Peng Yingbing)

