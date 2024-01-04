China-Europe freight trains achieve mutual benefit and win-win “acceleration” | People’s Commentary

China-Europe Freight Trains Boost Economic Development

The China-Europe freight trains have become a vital link in facilitating international trade and economic development, providing mutual benefits and win-win opportunities for countries along the route. The trains, also known as the “steel camel fleet,” have played a crucial role in connecting the inland regions of China to European markets, effectively guaranteeing the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain.

According to data, China-Europe trains have reached 217 cities in 25 European countries, with a total of 16,145 trains operated and 1.749 million TEUs of goods transported from January to November 2023. These figures reflect a year-on-year increase of 7% and 19%, respectively, demonstrating a steady and positive development trend in China’s foreign trade.

The increasing frequency of China-Europe train operations has expanded transportation channels and provided opportunities for inland regions to participate in international trade. In cities like Zhengzhou and Chengdu, the trains have transformed previously underdeveloped areas into hubs of economic activity, highlighting the benefits of high-level opening up.

The success of the China-Europe freight trains is also attributed to China’s efforts to promote high-level institutional opening up. Measures such as railway “quick customs clearance” have improved the efficiency and convenience of railway import and export goods transit customs transportation, reducing operating times and costs for enterprises.

The development of the China-Europe freight train network and the New Western Land-Sea Corridor reflects China’s commitment to expanding high-level opening up to the outside world. As the Central Economic Work Conference emphasized the need to further open up to the world, the trains are expected to continue contributing to the economic prosperity and regional coordination among countries along the route.

The China-Europe freight trains have not only facilitated trade but have also created employment opportunities and increased trade volume between China and countries along the route. Ma Hejiang, a salesperson at Jiangsu Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan International Logistics Co., Ltd., expressed the significant impact of the trains on trade and employment, emphasizing the opportunities they provide for young people.

In conclusion, the China-Europe freight trains have become a symbol of China’s high-level opening up strategy and its commitment to providing new opportunities for global development. As the trains continue to play a pivotal role in international trade, they are expected to contribute to higher quality, better efficiency, and greater security in economic development, paving the way for a prosperous and interconnected global economy.

Share this: Facebook

X

