China Urges Philippines to Stop Provocative Actions on Ren’ai Reef

Beijing, August 8 – Wu Qian, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, addressed reporters’ questions regarding the recent incident on Ren’ai Jiao, a reef in the Nansha Islands. Wu stated that China will continue to protect its national sovereignty and called on the Philippines to immediately cease all provocative actions.

The Philippine Armed Forces claimed that China obstructed a Philippine ship carrying personnel and supplies near Ren’ai Jiao, which drew strong condemnation from the Philippines. The US Department of Defense also expressed its support for the Philippines, labeling China‘s actions as obstruction. Wu was asked for his comments on these claims.

Wu emphasized that China has historical and legal basis for its sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Ren’ai Jiao. He accused the Philippines of violating its commitments by attempting to deliver construction materials to warships illegally grounded in the area. This act not only infringed upon China‘s sovereignty but also violated the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. In response, the Chinese Coast Guard conducted law enforcement measures, including blocking the delivery and using water cannons as a warning. Wu emphasized that China‘s actions were reasonable, legal, and professional. He reiterated China‘s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and called on the Philippines to abide by its commitments and halt all provocative actions.

Wu also criticized the United States for its remarks on the incident, stating that they ignored the facts and baselessly accused China of illegitimate actions. He stressed that the US, as a non-party to the South China Sea issue, has no right to dictate the matter. Wu urged the US to cease sowing discord and to respect China‘s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. He also called on the US to acknowledge the efforts made by countries in the region to maintain peace and stability. Wu assured that the Chinese military will fulfill its duties and staunchly defend national sovereignty and maritime rights.

Ren’ai Reef has been a subject of territorial disputes between China and the Philippines. Tensions have escalated in recent years, as both countries assert their claims over the South China Sea. The incidents surrounding Ren’ai Jiao highlight the ongoing complexities of these disputes.

