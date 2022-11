Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

According to the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 27, 238 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing (73 in Nan’an District, 24 in Yubei District, 18 in Wanzhou District, 12 in Banan District, 12 cases in County, 11 in Jiulongpo District, 10 in Yuzhong District, 8 in Liangping District, 7 in Fengjie County, 6 in Beibei District, 6 in Bishan District, 6 in Yunyang County, 5 in Kaizhou District, and 4 in Shapingba District 4 cases in Jiangjin District, 4 cases in Chengkou County, 3 cases in Jiangbei District, 3 cases in Rongchang District, 3 cases in Wansheng Economic Development Zone, 2 cases in Dadukou District, 2 cases in Hechuan District, 2 cases in Yongchuan District, 2 cases in Nanchuan District 2 cases in Tongnan District, 2 cases in Wulong District, 2 cases in Dianjiang County, 2 cases in Youyang County, 1 case in Changshou District, 1 case in Qijiang District, and 1 case in Pengshui County), of which 73 cases were previously Asymptomatic infections were converted into confirmed cases. 156 cases were discovered among quarantined control personnel, 6 cases were discovered during nucleic acid testing of key personnel, and 3 cases were discovered during expanded nucleic acid testing.

9447 new local asymptomatic infections (1903 cases in Yubei District, 1859 cases in Yuzhong District, 1421 cases in Jiangbei District, 1397 cases in Jiulongpo District, 965 cases in Nan’an District, 527 cases in Beibei District, 447 cases in Shapingba District, 251 cases in Liangping District 92 cases in Banan District, 67 cases in Wuxi County, 63 cases in Dianjiang County, 58 cases in Xiushan County, 38 cases in Fuling District, 38 cases in Bishan District, 37 cases in Qianjiang District, 36 cases in Zhongxian County, and 34 cases in Dadukou District , 29 cases in Yunyang County, 25 cases in Wanzhou District, 23 cases in Kaizhou District, 23 cases in Pengshui County, 20 cases in Hechuan District, 14 cases in Jiangjin District, 13 cases in Tongliang District, 11 cases in Rongchang District, Wansheng Economic Development Zone 8 cases, 7 cases in Dazu District, 7 cases in Youyang County, 5 cases in Tongnan District, 5 cases in Chengkou County, 4 cases in Yongchuan District, 4 cases in Fengjie County, 3 cases in Changshou District, 3 cases in Nanchuan District, and 3 cases in Qijiang District , 3 cases in Wushan County, 2 cases in Wulong District, 1 case in Fengdu County, and 1 case in Shizhu County), of which 9070 cases were found in isolation and control personnel, 231 cases were found in nucleic acid testing of key personnel, and 123 cases were found in regional nucleic acid testing. 23 cases were found in the expanded nucleic acid test.

213 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged (53 in Yubei District, 24 in Shapingba District, 14 in Banan District, 14 in Dianjiang County, 12 in Jiulongpo District, 11 in Jiangbei District, 8 in Kaizhou District, 8 cases in County, 7 cases in Hechuan District, 6 cases in Beibei District, 6 cases in Liangping District, 5 cases in Yuzhong District, 5 cases in Dadukou District, 5 cases in Nan’an District, 4 cases in Wanzhou District, 3 cases in Dazu District, and 3 cases in Yunyang County , 3 cases in Xiushan County, 2 cases in Fuling District, 2 cases in Tongliang District, 2 cases in Tongnan District, 2 cases in Wulong District, 2 cases in Fengjie County, 2 cases in Wushan County, 2 cases in Youyang County, and 2 cases in Pengshui County , 1 case in Changshou District, 1 case in Jiangjin District, 1 case in Yongchuan District, 1 case in Nanchuan District, 1 case in Bishan District, 1 case in Rongchang District), 1607 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (249 cases in Yuzhong District, 1 case in Yubei District, 232 cases in Shapingba District, 149 cases in Shapingba District, 138 cases in Jiulongpo District, 136 cases in Nan’an District, 121 cases in Wuxi County, 100 cases in Xiushan County, 82 cases in Jiangbei District, 72 cases in Banan District, 54 cases in Liangping District, 49 cases in Wanzhou District Cases, 49 cases in Dianjiang County, 44 cases in Dadukou District, 21 cases in Bishan District, 16 cases in Beibei District, 16 cases in Yunyang County, 11 cases in Hechuan District, 10 cases in Jiangjin District, 9 cases in Dazu District, and 9 cases in Tongliang District , 9 cases in Kaizhou District, 6 cases in Fuling District, 4 cases in Wushan County, 3 cases in Changshou District, 3 cases in Rongchang District, 3 cases in Youyang County, 2 cases in Qianjiang District, 2 cases in Yongchuan District, 2 cases in Nanchuan District, and 2 cases in Qijiang District 2 cases, 2 cases in Wansheng Economic Development Zone, 1 case in Fengjie County, and 1 case in Pengshui County). As of 24:00 on November 27, there were 2,368 local confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 75,101 local asymptomatic infections.

From 00:00 to 24:00 on November 27, there were no newly imported confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 2 newly imported asymptomatic infections (1 in Laos and 1 in South Korea). One confirmed imported case was cured and discharged from hospital (Spain), and one case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad was released from medical observation (UAE). As of 24:00 on November 27, there were 21 imported confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 9 imported asymptomatic cases.