Citizens denounce irregularities in patios in Santa Marta

Uncertainty and frustration due to the disappearance of their vehicles.

In a growing wave of insecurity that has spread beyond the streets, the patios of the Traffic in the La Esperanza neighborhood of Santa Marta have become the epicenter of a drama that affects five citizens. Immobilized vehicles have disappeared without a trace, leaving their owners in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Four motorcycles and a car have been affected by this series of disappearances in the courtyards of Transit. The mobility watcher, Charles Valero, accompanied by adviser legal Yernel Triana, presented the complaints of the affected victims. The compelling evidence that accompanies their complaints points to a series of irregularities that have lasted from the time the vehicles were immobilized to the present.

Melissa Romero, one of the victims, recounted her experience after her motorcycle was immobilized on August 8. After a week of paperwork to get it back, when he arrived at the patios with the order to leave, he found that his vehicle was gone. The search was unsuccessful and, indignantly, he filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Another victim, Wilmer Duarte, a Venezuelan national, He also suffered the disappearance of his motorcycle after having completed the procedures for his release. Despite the efforts and search for him, the vehicle was simply not in the yards.

Alber Sabier Martínez, who used his motorcycle as a mototaxi, it also faces a bleak outlook. After correcting the faults that led to the immobilization, she went to pick up her vehicle and, to his surprise, the motorcycle was not in the yards. He was not only met with the loss of his daily livelihood, but also with a lack of responses from officials.

The mobility observer, Charles Valero, He pointed out that cases like these have been occurring for years. Although these issues cost the former traffic director his job, the problems persist. On the other hand, Yernel Triana, legal adviser to the oversight office, He stated that they have filed complaints with the Prosecutor’s Office and are looking for solutions for the victims.

Ernesto Castro, District Mobility Secretary, announced internal investigations to find those responsible.

