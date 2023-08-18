Home » Canada beaten by Dominican Republic before facing France at World Cup
Canada beaten by Dominican Republic before facing France at World Cup

Canada beaten by Dominican Republic before facing France at World Cup

Canada will not arrive in the best of moods on August 25 when they face France in their first match of the World Cup. The Canadians fell this Friday evening against the Dominican Republic (88-94) for their last preparation match.

Particularly carried by Karl-Anthony Towns and LJ Figueroa, authors of 20 points, the Dominicans signed their first victory, after two defeats against Puerto Rico and Latvia. They will face Spain this Saturday (9:30 p.m.) for a final test before their entry into the running on August 25 against the Philippines.

