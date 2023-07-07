Home » City clerk prevailed against 12 applicants
News

City clerk prevailed against 12 applicants

by admin
City clerk prevailed against 12 applicants

The freelance author prevailed against twelve other competitors. She starts her three-month literary activity in Wels on September 1st. Diwiak was born in Graz in 1991 and studied Jewish Studies, Slavic Studies and Comparative Literature. In 2017 her debut novel “Liebwies” (Deuticke) was published, a cultural satire full of malicious humor in the Viennese artistic milieu of the interwar period. The novel was also shortlisted for the Austrian Book Prize.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Sven von Storch launches petition: ›Stop the ban on the AfD‹

You may also like

DRC: the LINAFOOT championship starts on August 15

‘Iván Márquez’ died, as confirmed by CM&

Article Title: “Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and...

Texas Capital Presents: Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day...

Läänemaa JK women beat SK Týnamo

Tragic Death of 18-Month-Old Baby: Parents Arrested After...

The II Private Social Investment Summit will be...

20th Anniversary Celebration of the ’88 Strategy’: Reading...

El Salvador wins two bronze medals at the...

They will intensify controls in Buenaventura – El...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy