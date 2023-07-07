City clerk prevailed against 12 applicants

The freelance author prevailed against twelve other competitors. She starts her three-month literary activity in Wels on September 1st. Diwiak was born in Graz in 1991 and studied Jewish Studies, Slavic Studies and Comparative Literature. In 2017 her debut novel “Liebwies” (Deuticke) was published, a cultural satire full of malicious humor in the Viennese artistic milieu of the interwar period. The novel was also shortlisted for the Austrian Book Prize.

