20th Anniversary Celebration of the ’88 Strategy’: Reading in the Starry Sky, Drawing a Blueprint to the End

Hangzhou Celebrates 20th Anniversary of “88 Strategy” Implementation with Spectacular Event

Hangzhou, China – Last night, the city of Hangzhou celebrated the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy” with a special event called “Reading in the Starry Sky, Drawing a Blueprint to the End”. The event, organized by the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee, aimed to showcase the remarkable achievements of the province and inspire the people of Zhejiang to continue their hard work and progress in the future.

The event, held under the brand “Starry Sky Reading”, featured three chapters: “Standing bravely at the head of Zhejiang tide”, “Working in the hearts of the people”, and “Drawing a new chapter with a blueprint”. Each chapter presented a series of captivating programs that highlighted the province’s achievements in various sectors.

The program “Butterfly Change Nirvana” used art forms such as song mixing, reading aloud, and dance to showcase the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry and the development of the private economy in Zhejiang. It took the audience on a journey to witness the great changes that have taken place over the past 20 years.

Another program, titled “National Beautiful and Livable Demonstration Village”, told the inspiring story of Tangdi Village, which has become a role model for sustainable development and improving people’s livelihoods. The program aimed to alleviate people’s worries and demonstrate how Zhejiang is working towards creating a better living environment for its residents.

The event also featured the participation of individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields. Cai Weiming, representative of the “Science and Technology Special Commissioner”, Hu Yayun, representative of young scientists from Zhijiang Laboratory, and Wang Lijian, representative of the project team for “Great Series of Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties” shared their personal experiences and described their unforgettable journey in rural revitalization, technological innovation, and cultural and creative transformation.

To add to the grandeur of the event, a spectacular light show was organized in Qianjiang New City, featuring 3D dynamic patterns of the “88 Strategy”, “Zhejiang Map”, and the Asian Games logo. Additionally, nearly a thousand drones performed a starry sky show, leaving the audience in awe of the technological marvel and highlighting the remarkable changes that have taken place in Zhejiang.

Simultaneously, Zhejiang Radio and Television Group launched the “Building the Silk Road of Dreams” campaign, which aims to follow the footsteps of Zhejiang people around the world. Reporters from the group will travel to countries along the “Belt and Road” in five continents to explore the achievements of Zhejiang people and their contributions to the development of the province.

The entire event was live-streamed through various media platforms, including China Blue News client, Z Video, Chao News, Beautiful Zhejiang Douyin, Zhejiang Sound’s video account, Douyin, Kuaishou, Weibo, CCTV client, People’s Account, and Toutiao, ensuring that the celebrations reached a wide audience.

The 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy” marked a significant milestone for Zhejiang. The event not only celebrated the province’s achievements over the past two decades but also served as a call to action for the people of Zhejiang to continue their efforts in driving the province forward in the years to come.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Ma Mengyan

Editor: Chen Dong

