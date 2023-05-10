Clashes return in rural Algeria

The communities of southern Cauca denounced that they were once again caught in the crossfire during the fighting that have been appearing among Farc dissidents for territorial control.

In videos signed by the same citizens on their phones, it can be seen that the armed groups shoot from the mountains during the night hours and the darkness allows you to see the projectiles traversing the area.

The clashes have been taking place in the Los Picos and Mundo Nuevo villages belonging to the corregimiento of Puerto Rico, in the municipality of Argelia.

According to the authorities, in this area there are fighting between members of the dissidence “Carlos Patiño” which is part of the so-called “Western Coordinating Command” and structures of the “New Marquetalia”.

This situation has set off alerts about possible displacements to the urban area of ​​several of the families that live in the area.

As will be remembered, Argelia is one of the municipalities most affected by massive displacements in the south of Cauca.

operatives

Faced with complaints from the community itself, the Army made a presence in this remote region and discovered a minefield installed by illegal armed groups, which was destroyed.

Likewise, anti-explosion experts They try to detect if the illegals left explosives nearby of an educational institution.

According to the authorities, so far this year 150 antipersonnel mines have been destroyed in the municipality of Argelia.

Some of these artifacts have left civilians injured and others dead.

The Algerian authorities are advancing security meetings to determine the measures to be taken and to be able to attend to the families, possibly moving towards the urban area.

