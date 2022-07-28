The authorization for the burial of the prosecutor has arrived: it will therefore be possible to celebrate the funeral of little Diana. The ceremony should be in the next few days, but on the gate of the house in via Parea the family has already wanted to post a funeral poster in which for the first time a photo of the child is shown. The go-ahead for the funeral came after the autopsy carried out on Tuesday: the results of the autopsy examination will arrive within sixty days and will give greater certainty about the causes of the death of the 18-month-old baby, left alone at home for almost a week by her mother Alessia Pifferi in Milan.