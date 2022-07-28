Home News Clearance for Diana’s funeral. The dramatic hypothesis: death after five days. “If Alessia Pifferi had returned on Monday, her daughter would be safe”
News

Clearance for Diana’s funeral. The dramatic hypothesis: death after five days. “If Alessia Pifferi had returned on Monday, her daughter would be safe”

by admin
Clearance for Diana’s funeral. The dramatic hypothesis: death after five days. “If Alessia Pifferi had returned on Monday, her daughter would be safe”

The authorization for the burial of the prosecutor has arrived: it will therefore be possible to celebrate the funeral of little Diana. The ceremony should be in the next few days, but on the gate of the house in via Parea the family has already wanted to post a funeral poster in which for the first time a photo of the child is shown. The go-ahead for the funeral came after the autopsy carried out on Tuesday: the results of the autopsy examination will arrive within sixty days and will give greater certainty about the causes of the death of the 18-month-old baby, left alone at home for almost a week by her mother Alessia Pifferi in Milan.

See also  No Vax, from the baker to the saleswoman: the lives in the shadow of the Warriors

You may also like

Don’t take it lightly. Over 300 million people...

Revine, the giant bench inaugurated a few months...

5-year-old boy wanders barefoot on the provincial road,...

It passes with a red light and causes...

Bills doubled, revenue decreases: Belluno is tightening its...

Dl Aid bis: government studies advance pension revaluation,...

Consumer Expo promotes the release of consumption potential...

When the victims are women, even justice relies...

Chang Yingmin, Member of the Standing Committee of...

Chamber of Deputies, an electoral college of 500,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy