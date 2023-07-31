Club Campestre de Pereira fulfilled in style with the National Golf Open

Julian Andres Santa

The excellent courses of the Pereira Campestre Club witnessed top-level golf with the development of the 75th edition of the National Open that culminated with great success yesterday in the capital of Risaraldense, where important exponents from Colombia and the world gathered, as well as fans and also the event had the novelty of having had the children’s category for the first time, with the aim of continuing to promote their sport from the earliest ages.

With more than 550 competitors

Camilo Sánchez, president of the Colombian Golf Federation, highlighted the holding of the contest and its importance. “We finished version 75 of the Colombian Open, which is the most important tournament we do annually. It is a pride to have been here in Pereira at the Club Campestre and the truth is that we are closing a tournament with more than 550 players who participated during three events that we did and it is the first time that the Open has brought together this number of players”.

He highlighted the competitive level

“At a professional level, you see Jesús the Mexican, a great player who has played in the pgea and had the opportunity to be invited to play here along with all the Colombians and some other foreigners who have scored very well. It is a very difficult course, very demanding, however, they have responded to being a good round like yesterday’s, which was historic and tied it as the best round of the course in this new version”, added the president of the national federation.

Women’s golf in great moment

Cristina Ochoa competed in the female category. “Very happy to be here, it’s a spectacular course and the level of play is very high, unfortunately I haven’t had my best game in the last two days but everything serves as experience”. On the power that women’s golf is in the country, he added: “the truth is that in recent years it has been a benchmark at the South American level, we have managed to obtain the last three South American senior titles and this year we hope we can obtain it again, being the hosts”.

a good host

Alejandro Ruiz is a golfer from Pereira who competed in the first amateur category. “For us it is an honor to have had this tournament here at Club Campestre de Pereira. We recently made some modifications to the course to improve certain technical aspects and the truth is that we have very good results, we have had the participation of important national and international players and this club has a very good golf atmosphere”.

high climatic temperatures

“We have summer weather conditions, the course presents aspects of drought in certain parts so it gets very hard in many places. We had an international participant who is the shrimp, a player from the pgea, so the truth is that the level was very good and the level of fans was good as well”, pointed out the golfer from Pereira.

Given:

In this way, the Club Campestre de Pereira hosted the most important national open of 2023 for Colombian golf.

Opinion Camilo Sánchez. President of the Colombian Golf Federation

“The Pereira Country Club was a great host, a very complete club, especially the people, all the collaborators, the boys from the course, the greenkeeper, the entire board of directors and its president, they really opened the doors for us to do this Big event”.

Opinion Cristina Ochoa. competitor

“I travel to Cali for the Cup selection, where it is precisely and then I go back to university, I have one more year at College Golf to play and enjoy it.”

Say Alejandro Ruiz. Pereira competitor

“The truth is that it is gratifying to participate in your court, in a certain way you know it better than another player, so it is very interesting.”

