Employers offered eight percent more wages

At the end of the negotiations, the employers said they offered eight percent more income and a minimum amount of 300 euros – plus a tax-free one-off payment of 3,000 euros with a payment of 1,750 euros in May.

Verdi and dbb had demanded 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month. The minimum amount, which would primarily benefit those on lower incomes, was central to her.

Around 2.5 million employees affected