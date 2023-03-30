Home News Collective bargaining in the public sector goes to arbitration
News

Collective bargaining in the public sector goes to arbitration

Collective bargaining in the public sector goes to arbitration

Employers offered eight percent more wages

At the end of the negotiations, the employers said they offered eight percent more income and a minimum amount of 300 euros – plus a tax-free one-off payment of 3,000 euros with a payment of 1,750 euros in May.

Verdi and dbb had demanded 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month. The minimum amount, which would primarily benefit those on lower incomes, was central to her.

Around 2.5 million employees affected

Members of a number of professions are affected by the collective bargaining in the public sector – including educators, bus drivers, employees of pools, firefighters, nurses, administrative employees, geriatric nurses, sewage treatment plant employees, foresters and doctors. It is about the income of more than 2.4 million employees of the municipal employers and 134,000 of the federal government. According to the will of the trade unions, the result should be transferred to the civil servants.

