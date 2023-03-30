In order to further promote the employment of college graduates who stay in and come to Liaoning, recently, the Municipal People’s Center organized high-quality enterprises to participate in the special action of “Millions of Students Staying in Liaoning and Coming to Liaoning” in Liaoning Province in 2023 and the “Hundred Schools and Thousands of Enterprises” talent docking plan, and went to Shaanxi Xi’an has carried out campus recruitment and gained a lot.

The event was held in four universities including Northwestern Polytechnical University, Northwest University, Xi’an University of Posts and Telecommunications, and Xi’an University of Science and Technology. Based on the professional characteristics and actual positions of various universities in Shaanxi, the Municipal Human Employment Center organized five high-quality enterprises with large demand for talents and strong employment willingness of students attend the meeting. A total of 337 positions are provided in various majors including materials, metallurgy, chemistry, machinery, electrical, computer, energy and power, and law.

During the recruitment activities, the city people actively publicized Anshan’s policies on recruiting talents on the center. The booth of Anshan enterprises has attracted many college students to come to consult, and they have a strong interest in developing in Anshan. High-quality enterprises in our city showed full sincerity and received positive responses from Xi’an students. A total of 126 resumes were received online and offline at the Xi’an Job Fair, including 11 masters and 115 undergraduates. Anshan’s recruitment activities were outstanding and ranked among the best in the province. Next, each enterprise will continue to conduct screening interviews and offline signing of applicants. At the same time, the Municipal People’s Center signed cooperation agreements with four colleges and universities to jointly promote employment platforms. In the next step, our city will carry out more exchange activities with various colleges and universities around school-site cooperation and personnel training, so as to attract more outstanding college graduates to come to Anjia for employment and entrepreneurship.