Colombia and Venezuela agree to strengthen military cooperation

The defense ministers of Colombia and Venezuela met this Thursday, May 11, in Caracas to continue the talks that the leaders of both countries began earlier this year. The objective: “to strengthen bilateral relations in terms of military cooperation,” says an official statement.

During the meeting, it was agreed to increase the presence of the Armed Forces at informal crossings along the common border. Also, it seeks to establish a direct communication channel to exchange information in the field of intelligence and continue the meetings between the Regional Military Units of both countries, this with the idea of ​​strengthening the fight against transnational organized crime.

Likewise, it was agreed to resume bilateral communication at all levels regarding defense between the two countries. “This meeting represents a significant advance in cooperation between Venezuela and Colombia in security and defense matters,” explains the Ministry of Defense document.

Likewise, it is added that this could be the initial step towards a set of positive implications in the region in terms of stability and peace, since it seeks to foster cooperation and trust between the military forces of both nations.

During the meeting, Minister Iván Velásquez emphasized the importance of increasing the presence of the Armed Forces on the border, in coordinated work and the fight against smuggling. For his part, Vladimir Padrino López presented the results of the execution of 16 activities carried out within the framework of the Bolivarian Shield strategic operation.

A direct communication channel will be established to exchange, inform and strengthen interaction in the field of intelligence between the commanders of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Police Military Forces of the Republic of Colombia.

The meetings between the Regional Military Units of Venezuela and Colombia, with jurisdiction in the border areas, will continue to strengthen the fight and operational coordination of all existing threats and risk factors, especially to structured transnational organized crime groups.