The Colombia Mayor program, aimed at supporting people over the age of 65 who do not have a pension or live in extreme poverty, will begin disbursing payments for the months of January and February starting next week, as announced by Prosperidad Social .

The entity had previously reported that payments had not been made due to a problem with the contracting of the operator, which also affected the Jóvenes en Acción program.

The entity indicated that the problems have already been solved and that payments will begin to be made as of Monday, March 13. In addition, the beneficiaries will be able to claim the money at any point of SuperGiros.

The amount of the monthly transfer of the Colombia Mayor program is 80,000 pesos and is delivered to people over 65 who do not have a pension or are in a situation of extreme poverty. Payment is made through bank transfers or cash orders, and can be withdrawn by simply presenting the citizenship card.

The Colombia Mayor program is an initiative of the National Government to provide financial support to older adults in vulnerable situations.

