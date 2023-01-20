Colombia sends its ninth scientific expedition to Antarctica to ratify the commitment to defend nature, the planet and life and in order to “safeguard the greatest strategic asset on the planet,” announced Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

Formed by members of the Air Force and the National Navy, The expedition will begin its journey on Sunday, January 22 with 36 crew members. who will be part of this new adventure of 11 days in the cold bowels of the white continent.

The Minister of Defense, together with the military and Police leadership, presided over the ceremony that dismissed the crew of the Ninth Colombian Scientific Expedition and the Fifth Air Campaign.

“The future of the global ecosystem, as well as the natural phenomena caused by environmental impact and climate change, are some of the studies and research projects that will be carried out by the military, scientists and civilian officials of the Colombian Navy and the Colombian Air Force who are participating in this adventure,” the minister explained.