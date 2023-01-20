Home News Colombia sends scientific expedition to Antarctica in order to protect it
News

Colombia sends scientific expedition to Antarctica in order to protect it

by admin
Colombia sends scientific expedition to Antarctica in order to protect it

Colombia sends its ninth scientific expedition to Antarctica to ratify the commitment to defend nature, the planet and life and in order to “safeguard the greatest strategic asset on the planet,” announced Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

Formed by members of the Air Force and the National Navy, The expedition will begin its journey on Sunday, January 22 with 36 crew members. who will be part of this new adventure of 11 days in the cold bowels of the white continent.

The Minister of Defense, together with the military and Police leadership, presided over the ceremony that dismissed the crew of the Ninth Colombian Scientific Expedition and the Fifth Air Campaign.

“The future of the global ecosystem, as well as the natural phenomena caused by environmental impact and climate change, are some of the studies and research projects that will be carried out by the military, scientists and civilian officials of the Colombian Navy and the Colombian Air Force who are participating in this adventure,” the minister explained.

See also  Sassari, bag on her head: a 5-month-old girl at the end of her life

You may also like

‘Pepe Cáceres’ has already premiered

A bigger epidemic is coming?Xi Jinping’s public statement...

Ratify European tourism and sustainable offer, objectives of...

Thousands of Russians bathed in icy waters to...

The party group of the Provincial CPPCC studied...

Presumed murderers of motorcyclist captured in Aguazul

The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention...

Create the Department of Music, one of the...

Environmentally friendly cotton

Quickly transform the spirit of the “two sessions”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy