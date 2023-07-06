Home » Colombian Daniel Galán reaches the third round at Wimbledon
Colombian Daniel Galán reaches the third round at Wimbledon

The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán, number 85 in the world, qualified for the third round at Wimbledon after defeating the German Oscar Otte (196th) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (7/3), this Thursday in their second round duel.

In the next stage of the competition, Galán will face the American Taylor Fritz (9th) or the Swede Mikael Ymer (59th).

Daniel Elahi Galán had already caused a surprise in the first round at the All England Club by knocking down the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (27th in the world).

With this victory, the Colombian tennis player matches his performance last year at Wimbledon and his best result in a Grand Slam. Outside of London, he also reached the third round at Roland Garros in 2020 and the US Open in 2022.

