4
EFE Agency Governors of more than a dozen of the 32 Colombian departments published this Monday on their social networks the phrase “freedom and order”, which they accompanied with the image of the country’s shield, given the public order problems that some regions have experienced in The last weeks. Roberto Jaramillo, Governor of Quindío and…
See also The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting of ministries and commissions to convey, study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China