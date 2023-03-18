Cao Lubao emphasized at the opening ceremony of the seminar for major leading cadres of municipal management

Comprehensive study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Strive to be the vanguard of Chinese-style modernization

Wu Qingwen hosted Li Yaping and Zhu Min attended

Su Bao News (Reporter Zhao Yan and Peng Huacheng) Yesterday, the main leading cadres of municipal management studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Cao Lubao, secretary of the municipal party committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply study and understand the theory of Chinese-style modernization, and firmly grasp the high Quality development is the primary task, and strive to be the vanguard of Chinese-style modernization. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wu Qingwen presided over the opening ceremony. Li Yaping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Zhu Min, Chairman of the CPPCC, and Huang Aijun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting.

Cao Lubao pointed out that it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the Chinese-style modernization theory and firmly move forward along the broad road guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. It is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to put forward and expound in depth the theory of Chinese-style modernization. We must deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is a major achievement of the long-term exploration and practice of our party leading the people, deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China, deeply understand that Chinese-style modernization is a broad road to building a strong country and national rejuvenation, and deeply understand that China Chinese-style modernization has created a new form of human civilization, and we have a deep understanding of several major relationships that need to be properly handled to promote Chinese-style modernization, a deep understanding that a great struggle must be carried out to promote Chinese-style modernization, and a further profound understanding of the decisive significance of “two establishments” and strengthening the “four Awareness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and “two safeguards”, closely follow the steps of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and win greater victories and glory in the new era and new journey.

Cao Lubao led everyone to learn the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the modernization of Jiangsu and Suzhou. He pointed out that the modernization of Jiangsu and Suzhou bears the deep concern and ardent expectations of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. We must resolutely safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership, always keep the “two overall situations” in mind, and keep in mind the “big country”. Get the most powerful and effective implementation. It is necessary to accurately grasp the historical position, status and role of Suzhou’s modernization drive, and resolutely shoulder the responsibility and mission of being a vanguard. It is fully recognized that Suzhou is a vivid epitome of the Chinese people’s unremitting exploration and pursuit of modernization. The development results of Suzhou since the reform and opening up have laid a solid foundation for promoting Chinese-style modernization. Suzhou has already possessed a series of strategic favorable conditions in the process of promoting Chinese-style modernization. , We must never be satisfied, never slack off, and strive to open up a new realm of development.

Cao Lubao emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development and continuously enhance the core competitiveness of Suzhou’s development. Make every effort to promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, strengthen the three basic strategic supports of education, science and technology, and talents, further strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in innovation, and deepen the reform of the science and technology system. Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, promote the integrated development of industrial innovation clusters in the digital economy era, and truly realize that the industry cannot be moved, crushed, or dismantled. Unswervingly deepen reform and expand opening up, promote the deep integration and efficient linkage of reform and development, and further consolidate the major advantage of Suzhou’s opening up. Vigorously promote the coordinated development of regions, actively serve the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and the coordinated development of regions in the province, and make greater efforts to promote the coordinated development of the city. Solidly promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas, keep in mind that food security is “the biggest country”, focus on promoting the revitalization of rural industries, and build a beautiful village that is livable, suitable for business, and beautiful. Accelerate the promotion of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, continuously enhance the cultural influence of Suzhou Jiangnan, do our best to protect the ancient city with awe, and flourish and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries. Effectively guarantee the happiness and well-being of the people, always adhere to the concept of “industry, city and people” integrated development, continue to strengthen social governance innovation, and better coordinate development and security. Continuously improve the level of ecological construction, systematically protect and improve the ecological environment, and coordinately promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth.

Cao Lubao pointed out that it is necessary to unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly to provide a strong political guarantee for promoting Chinese-style modernization and promoting high-quality development to continue to be at the forefront. Adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, accelerate the improvement of the capabilities and capabilities of the cadre team, unremittingly fight against corruption, and create a clean and upright political environment in which the majority of party members and cadres are dedicated to the public, upright, and spotless. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Through this intensive discussion and mobilization deployment, we must comprehensively enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and resolve risks, and strengthen the spirit of struggle and the ability to fight. To achieve success, we must implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of not waiting for others. Leading cadres at all levels must be strict with themselves, shoulder their responsibilities, and strictly manage their jurisdictions, and use the “key minority” demonstration to drive all localities and departments to work hard. We will strive to promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Suzhou to get off to a good start and get off to a good start.

When presiding over the opening ceremony, Wu Qingwen pointed out that we must continue to learn and understand, improve our abilities and skills, and carry forward our fine style of work. Going forward, earnestly transforming the learning results into actual results in promoting high-quality development, and making unremitting efforts to accelerate the construction of a socialist modernized city that presents a new picture of “strong, rich, beautiful and high”, and strive to be the vanguard of Chinese-style modernization.

Leaders of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference; the Municipal Intermediate Court, the Municipal Procuratorate, all county-level cities (districts) and the municipal committees, municipal committees, municipal people’s organizations, and colleges and universities The main responsible comrades of the school and directly affiliated units participated in the opening ceremony at the main venue. Each county-level city (district) has branch venues.