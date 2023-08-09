Confessions of Christina Rosenvinge 30 years after ‘Que Me Parta un Rayo’

The transformation of Christina Rosenvinge

Christina considers that she is no longer the same woman from ‘Voy en un Coche’ and when she sees the letters from the pastsmiles and analyzes that today she writes completely differently from what she interpreted in her youth in the 1990s, now being a more mature and empowered woman of a new reality:

“Well, there are some songs that stand the test of time perfectly for me. It is a song that is eternal, because it could have been written at any time. I’m going in a car. It’s a symbolic song that talks about freedom, having your own vehicle and deciding your destiny and where you’re going and not depending on anyone. But if I tell you the truth, right now I don’t go by car anymore, I go by bicycle”.

For Christina, the fact that the car is no longer her preferred means of transport is quite funny: “In Medellín specifically, I got the metro card and I have moved by metro because I am a great defender of public transportwhich I think is the future. I really think the car is wonderful to drive out of the city, but not for use within the city.”

He even dared to affirm between laughs that with the passage of time he has been forgetting the lyrics of some of his hits: “Other songs, well, I had to take them out because they had completely forgotten me.. Some lyrics are very youthful, they really belong to that time. They are not things that I would have written now, but they are really powerful lyrics that maintain their power, it has been a beautiful experience.

On his return to Colombia, he thanked the thousands of fans who week after week asked for his return to Colombian territory: “There is a good fan base in Bogotá. Every time I play a lot of people come who also know perfectly the latest and I even have fans here, who know the time of my records in English, which is the most unknown. So yes, I am very happy here because I have a very loyal fan base.”

Christina Rosenvinge opened the doors of rock to women

The 59-year-old singer born in Madrid, Spain, was essential for women to empower themselves in the Rock/Pop musical genre and marked a female generation of Latin music: “I think that’s part of the reason why that record transcended, because we were very used to hearing women singing lyrics written by men. and where women always adopted a certain role”.

His first album was quite a disruption and that is why he had such an influence: “In it all those lyrics talk about things that had to be said, that someone had to say them. They are songs that don’t talk about love, they are songs that talk about friendship, freedom, that talk about self-affirmation and they are things that not only women can identify with, but also men. I think it was also for the first time there was a woman talking about a universal self where men could also identify. For me it was very beautiful to realize that she was representing another type of figure different from the traditional one ”.

‘A Blond Man’: the story of a tragedy?

One of Christina Rosenvinge’s latest albums has to do with a tragic story and it is the death of his father. Christina talked about the relationship she had with him and why her death greatly influenced her musical compositions.

“A blond man has been another milestone in my career as well. Is a. There are many songs written from a male self. It all started as a game, but then it took a different turn because I wrote a song that It was a dedication to my father, who died when I was composing. My father died when I was struck by lightning and since I got along very badly with him, he was a very macho and violent man, because I never mourned and it took me 26 years, somehow, to forgive him, to see him as a man, not as a parent,” Christina told KienyKe.com.

There is even a song dedicated to him in his discography: “Understanding all the childhood he had, all the hard life he had and reconcile me with his memory. And that, that song is Romance of La Plata, which is a Lorca romance, because he loved flamenco. It is a song that I wrote for him and that has also brought a lot of attention in Spain. It doesn’t have it, it has its version in flamenco and there have been university articles dedicated to all this reissue”.

This is how Christina found a way out of her family problems and an outlet to express her deepest sorrows and feelings for the death of her father: “Many times pain comes out of the songs that are most powerful, most expressive and last the longest. That but hey, it’s something ancient. Since the beginning of time, human beings have done two things: beat a drum to dance and sing their sorrows out loud to scare them away. And that’s what we continue to do.”

Christina’s critique of contemporary music

Christina continues to compose in the midst of a saturation of all kinds of artists in search of fame and followers on social networks. She, for her part, He continues without losing his style and sent a message to the new generations of singers in Spanish:

“It is this way of connecting tradition with rock music that with the contemporary. And I think that in this you are also doing the same. It is very important that music written in Spanish is not a characterless heir to Anglo-Saxon. It is very important that all our wonderful literary, musical, cultural, rhythmic tradition is present in the music we make. Each country does it in its own way, I, who do not have a drop of Latino blood, who am 100% Scandinavian, however, all my culture and what I identify with is from the Latino culture”.

Christina celebrates that nowadays music in Spanish marks the international stop by the hand of a lot of exponents: “For me it is a great joy that music in Spanish is conquering the world, not only what is made in Spain, but also the one that is done in all Latin American countries, I think a wonderful moment has arrived in which we have managed to transcend everything being in English, that is fantastic. I hope it lasts many years, I think it all comes because the rhythmic connection that Latin American blood has with it is very special, it is very contagious”.

