Congresswoman Digna Calle’s Family Business Buys Multiple Properties in the United States Since 2021, Investigation Reveals

Congresswoman Digna Calle (Podemos Peru) and her family have been making real estate investments in the United States since 2021, as revealed by “Cuarto Poder”, a Peruvian news outlet. The legislator, originally from Ayacucho, resides with her family in Loxahatchee Grove, a town in Palm Beach County, Florida, in a 280 square meter residence.

According to the report, the house was purchased in August 2022 by Dafi and Company, the business established by Digna Calle and her husband, Aron Espinoza. Aron, who is currently a councilor of the Municipality of Lima and was a congressman in the 2020-2021 period for Podemos Peru, founded the company with his wife in June 2021.

The property, which cost a total of $875,000, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a quartz-tiled kitchen. However, this was just one of the real estate ventures the couple has conducted in the United States.

Since establishing Dafi and Company in 2021, the Espinoza Calle family has been actively involved in buying and selling homes in the country. In July of the same year, they purchased a property on Corsica Street in Wellington, Palm Beach County, for $680,000. This house, located in a private community with access to golf courses, boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive rooms facing a lake.

The Espinoza Calle couple held the property until January 2022 when they sold it for $690,000. However, in September 2021, before selling their previous residence, they acquired an 811-square-meter property on Cedar Grove Street, also in Wellington. This luxurious residence, valued at $865,000, was later transferred to Dafi and Company in May of the following year. In September 2022, it was sold to an American couple for $900,000.

Furthermore, in March 2022, Aron Espinoza purchased a multi-family lot for $450,000, but there is no record of any subsequent transfers or sales.

Digna Calle has been residing in the United States since January 20 of this year, with her eldest children having left the country on December 18, 2022. While her husband, Aron Espinoza, frequently travels to the United States, the family appears to be settled there.

It is worth noting that Congress recently denied Calle’s request for a new 60-day personal license, which she had submitted on July 26. Additionally, she will have to face at least two constitutional complaints filed by congresswomen Kelly Portalatino (Perú Libre) and Rosselli Amuruz (Avanza País).

The news of Congresswoman Digna Calle and her family’s real estate business in the United States has attracted significant attention and raised questions about the nature of their investments. As the investigations continue, it remains to be seen how these revelations will impact Calle’s political career and position within Congress.

