Connected with Ernesto in Las Cayenas

From the field of Las Cayenas in the Santa Cruz parish at 5:46 pm the “Connected with Ernesto” program began with the regional president, Ernesto Luna, in its 35th edition, where he promised to pave this urbanization as soon as possible .

He apologized for the delay in the start of the weekly space due to technical failures that, fortunately, were resolved on time.

Initially, he addressed the parents who celebrated their day last Sunday, those who have the beautiful mission of being able to build and train the new generations.

He was accompanied by the Mayor of Maturín, Ana Fuentes, as well as the civil and military authorities, especially the head of the Zodi Monagas, General Ernesto Pérez Mota, as well as the political and parish teams.

Ernesto Luna gave support to Emprender young

He made the announcement of the “Emprender joven” program and the registration and registration day that took place in this area for the participation of youth in the Plaza de la Catedral with more than 1,200 registered.

On June 1, Luna launched the Emprender Joven Regional Program, whose objective is to provide training and guidance for the formalization of ventures and financing for the economic initiatives of the youth of Monaguense, where so far more than 1,200 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 years have been registered during the first mass day held in the Cathedral Nuestra Señora del Carmen registration square and through the platform emprenderjovenmonagas.com.

“Monaguense youth have a future in Monagas. We have started in Maturín the massive registration of young entrepreneurs. We will be in all municipalities to capture and register their enterprises or productive initiatives. This action is part of the public policies that we are developing for the promotion and participation of youth in the economic dynamics of the entity”, affirmed the Monaguense president.

Plan conuco

With the activation of the Conuco Monagas 2023 Plan (winter cycle) and the Emprender Joven Regional Program, Luna has benefited to date 736 small producers with delivery of agricultural inputs and more than 1,200 young people from Monagu have registered productive economic activities to count with the accompaniment of the regional government in training activities and financing.

In agricultural strengthening, the regional president has deployed a financial support plan for small producers with the delivery of planting kits containing Inia 7 yellow corn seeds, certified bean seeds adapted to Monaguan soils, fertilizers, insecticides, bio-inputs and herbicides.

Among the beneficiaries of the half-hectare agricultural package are peasants from the Piar, Maturín, Ezequiel Zamora, Caripe and Cedeño municipalities, including women and young farmers.

productive caribbean

Within the agricultural production programs carried out by the governor of Monagas, the relaunch and strengthening of the productive activity of the Caripe municipality has been prioritized, where he recently delivered financing for agricultural inputs to 330 producers from six communes, which contain seeds ( vegetables, cereals and legumes), fertilizers, agrochemicals, bio-inputs, herbicides.

Likewise, six technical conuco kits containing a manual tractor, seeder, seed fertilizer, water pump, irrigation kit, 10 Hp rotary cultivator, seeder, manual sprayer, weeder, furrower, machete, chícora, shovel, pick, axe, rake, mattock, wheelbarrow and saw.

Establishing alliances with the Universidad de Oriente for the development of productive economic activities in the agricultural area, the Monaguense president has provided support to the La Guanota Experimental Station (UDO), located in this town, where inputs were delivered for the planting of cereals and vegetables. Likewise, a tractor was reactivated with the delivery of lubricants, batteries and tires.

Activating inter-institutional cooperation mechanisms, the agroecological training program for producers and simultaneous production for various items began.

The governor of Monagas begins sowing of the winter cycle supporting producers from the municipalities of Piar, Maturín, Ezequiel Zamora, Caripe and Cedeño, including women and young farmers.

Assembly with Diosdado Cabello

He mentioned that an assembly was held with the PDVSA workers with the First Vice President of the AN, Diosdado Cabello, and the PDVSA President, Pedro Tellechea, where they had the opportunity to listen to the workers and union representatives.

«The PDVSA workers deserve a statue, for the gallantry with which they have brought out the oil industry, and those who are still betting on the Corporation. From here, we forcefully repudiate the corruption that has no place in the Bolivarian revolution.

XVIII International Book Fair in Venezuela

He assured that under a stick of water, with more than 20 publishers, the Filven was held, with a tribute to the prominent writer, Miguel Mendoza Barreto.

It was an opportunity to share experiences, under the motto “Reading decolonizes”, with activities that were carried out successfully at the UBV Monagas headquarters.

talk the street

The inhabitants of Las Cayenas asked that the health module be improved, as well as more security also for the Las Garzas sector.

They requested that the delivery of the Clap bags be regularized, more transportation and more buses to the area.

In the same way, they insisted on public lighting and the security part.

Yoandri Gascón, a social fighter, took the right to speak. “This is a UBCH made up of 11 communities, including Las Cayenas, Las Garzas, Campo Claro, Reina Paulina, and Laguna Azul, where there are 86 street leaders. Gascón thanked the work carried out in the locality.

“I ask you for trust. They have to give us a chance for a little more resources to arrive,” Governor Luna commented.

They build three tanks and install 66 meters of collector in Las Garzas

The Bolivarian Government built three tanks and installed 66 meters of eight-inch pipes and their connection to the main collector to improve sewage drainage on the main avenue of Las Garzas.

Romio Mouawad, spokesperson for the Las Garzas Water Technical Board. The community representative thanked the regional president for solving the problems that affected them in terms of drinking and served water service.

“I thank the workers of Aguas de Monagas for all the work they have been doing to solve the drinking and served water problems that affected the Las Garzas community. Today we can attest that what you promise is fulfilled. The works carried out in the main one of Las Garzas gave positive results; The sewage does not run on the street anymore, ”he said.

He also added that the hydrological crews have carried out work in 11 wells that make up the commune “With Chávez together we are more.” Of these, only one is out of service.

He also explained that among the works carried out is the replacement of valves, the installation of components in the electrical control panels, as well as the maintenance and cleaning of the water wells and the replacement of two submersible pumps.

Crews from Aguas de Monagas install 66 meters of pipes and connect sewage to the main collector at Las Garzas.

The Cayennes will be paved

The regional president promised to activate well number two in Las Cayenas to restore potable water service to one hundred percent in the Las Garzas and Las Cayenas sectors.

At the same time, he directed the work team to attend to everything related to the sanitation of the sewage treatment plants.

“We promise that when we have a good sun, we will pave the Las Cayenas sector,” said Governor Luna.

Governor Ernesto Luna continues to respond to the Monaguenses in terms of public services.

Mayor Fuentes insisted on cleaning pipes

The mayoress of Maturín, Ana Fuentes, stated that she continues to work on public services, to move forward and serve the people, insisting on the risk mitigation plan.

He pointed out the cleaning of 13 pipes in a mechanized way for a month. In La Cruz, the Las Garzas spout has priority.

Regarding the lighting plan, this Thursday they end in Los Godos, specifically in La Puente, with the placement of 1,380 luminaires, with 14 streets and 11 sectors served.

In El Nazareno, 363 luminaires were placed, and they are close to carrying out the work on the main one. On Monday the lighting will begin on the Morichal axis with attention to 18 sectors.

Reported a fake Instagram account, @ ernestolunapsuv6 that does not belong to you. His real account is @ernestolunapsuv

