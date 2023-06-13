Continue to increase the protection of cultural relics and cultural heritage

News from our newspaper reporter Zhu Ningning June 10 is “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day”. The reporter learned from the State Administration of Cultural Heritage that since the beginning of this year, the national cultural relics system has implemented the decisions and deployments of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Seven departments jointly issued a special work plan for combating and preventing cultural relics crimes, successfully completed the five-year action plan for the protection and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics, strengthened legal publicity and education such as regulations on the protection and management of underwater cultural relics, and promoted the scientific concept of “protecting cultural relics is also political achievement” Effectively strengthened, all sectors of society fulfill their responsibility to protect cultural relics resources in accordance with the law, and a strong joint force of the whole society to protect cultural relics and cultural heritage is gradually formed.

The State Administration of Cultural Heritage also carried out the selection and promotion of high-quality development cases of cultural relics for the first time this year, based on the new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, promoting the high-quality development of cultural relics, giving play to the demonstration and leading role of typical cases, and motivating the whole industry , Innovation and creativity of the whole society.

In May of this year, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, together with the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction Office and the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, released the 2023 theme exhibition promotion project of “Promoting China‘s Excellent Traditional Culture and Cultivating Socialist Core Values”. It is reported that since 2015, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage has organized and carried out this promotion work nationwide for nine consecutive years, which has played a positive role in improving the quality of museum exhibitions and enhancing the cultural communication and social influence of museums.