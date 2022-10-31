The picture scroll of the new era swallows mountains and rivers, and the chapter of the new journey is magnificent. At the critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly put forward the mission and task of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, and it is necessary for the comprehensive Strategic planning has been made for building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and making overall arrangements for advancing the overall layout of the “five in one” and the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “The whole party must strengthen confidence, forge ahead with determination, take the initiative to recognize changes and adapt to changes, take the initiative to prevent and defuse risks, and continue to win new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way!”

To build a great modern socialist country in an all-round way, the overall strategic arrangement is to take two steps: basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 to 2035; The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a macro outlook on the two-step strategic arrangement for building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, and determined the overall goal of my country’s development by 2035 and the main goals and tasks for the next five years. The next five years will be a critical period for the beginning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Doing a good job in the development of these five years is crucial to realizing the goal of the second century of struggle. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is necessary to deeply understand the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the Party Central Committee.

To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, high-quality development is the primary task. It is necessary to completely, accurately and fully implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and focus on promoting high-quality development. Education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must insist that science and technology are the primary productive force, talents are the primary resource, innovation is the primary driving force, and the support of talents for modernization must be strengthened. People’s democracy is the life of socialism, and it is the essence of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must unswervingly follow the socialist political development path with Chinese characteristics, develop people’s democracy throughout the process, and ensure that the people are the masters of the country. The comprehensive rule of law is a profound revolution in national governance. We must better play the role of the rule of law in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term, and comprehensively build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law. Cultural self-confidence is the most basic, deepest and most lasting force in the development of a country or a nation. We must adhere to the socialist cultural development path with Chinese characteristics and strengthen the spiritual strength to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The country is the people, and the people are the country. We must adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit all the people more fairly. Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and social stability is the premise for a strong country. We must unswervingly implement the overall national security concept, and ensure national security and social stability throughout the entire process of party and state work. Achieving the goal of the army’s centenary struggle as scheduled and accelerating the establishment of the people’s army into a world-class army is a strategic requirement for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The absolute leadership of the people’s army, effectively fulfilling the mission and tasks of the people’s army in the new era. “One country, two systems” is a great initiative of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which must be adhered to for a long time and unswervingly advance the great cause of national reunification. We must fully grasp the various strategic deployments made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, and closely connect with the new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and new strategic environments that our country faces in its development. The arduousness and complexity of the various goals and tasks of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way, strengthen the consciousness and firmness of implementation.

Empty talk misleads the country, hard work rejuvenates the country, one point is deployed and nine points are implemented. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must work hard to fully implement it, unswervingly implement the goals and tasks put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and continue to win new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the first collective study of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee: “The implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must have plans and arrangements. Various goals and tasks are refined, specific plans for implementation are proposed in a targeted manner, clear timetables and construction drawings are formulated, and solid progress is made.” The goals and tasks determined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China There are medium-term and long-term ones. It is necessary to distinguish the priorities, not only to advance comprehensively, but also to focus on key points; to focus on the current situation, but also to focus on the long-term, to do more things that lay the foundation and benefit the long-term, and prevent formalism and bureaucracy. . All regions and departments should combine their own actual conditions to translate the strategic deployment proposed by the Party Central Committee into the work tasks of their respective regions. To firmly establish the idea of ​​​​a game of chess across the country, planning and promoting the work of local departments must be based on the premise of implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and creatively carry out work, so as to not only add glory to one area, but also add luster to the overall situation. Leading cadres at all levels must not forget their original aspirations, keep their mission in mind, must be humble and prudent, work hard, must dare to fight, be good at fighting, take responsibility, be realistic and pragmatic, and pay close attention to various tasks, so that the people can see the study and implementation of the Party. The actual effect of the twenty spirits.

“Dapeng rises with the same wind in one day, and soars up to 90,000 miles.” The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint and sounded the horn of progress. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, and strengthen the “four Consciousness”, firm “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with a high-spirited state and pragmatic work style, and strive to create a new situation for the development of the party and the country on the new journey , and strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

