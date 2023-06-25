Home » Corona and the consequences – TE alarm clock on June 25, 2023
News

Corona and the consequences – TE alarm clock on June 25, 2023

by admin
Corona and the consequences – TE alarm clock on June 25, 2023

The Heidelberg doctor Dr. Gunter Frank dealing with Corona and especially the vaccination. He runs a practice as a general practitioner in Heidelberg and sees the consequences of that injection every day, in which genetically engineered so-called vaccines were used for the first time in medical history – without them having been adequately tested or

The contribution Corona and the consequences – TE alarm clock on June 25, 2023 appeared first
Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Holger Douglas.

See also  [Xinhua News Agency]Xi Jinping: Grasp the development trend and law of the digital economy to promote the healthy development of China's digital economy

You may also like

The high temperature weather in Huanghuai and other...

EQS-Adhoc: SynBiotic SE: Implementation of a non-cash capital...

Electoral Board of Cañar qualified the candidacy of...

What comes next for the team led by...

Cyclist falls over the ball and is seriously...

Final details for the San Juan Ara to...

Capurganá: they extract 450 kilos of solid waste...

A number of “post-90s” cadres accepted the review...

CONFORMIS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General...

THEY IMPUT THE PENDEX BRAVUCÓN OF CORONEL OVIEDO!!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy