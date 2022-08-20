Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 24,394 new coronavirus positives at 4 pm on Saturday 20 August and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 21,630,998. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 88 so as to total 174,659 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 782,628 and of these 6,528 hospitalized with symptoms (-254) and 256 in intensive care (-4). There are 775,884 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 164,804 swabs carried out against 158,905 on Friday 19 August.

Veneto, 3,035 new cases and 8 victims

Veneto is the region with the highest number of daily infections: 3,035 in 24 hours. There are also 8 victims. The new cases bring the total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,167,015., That of deaths rises to 15,293. Currently positive subjects drop to 52,549 (1,192). The clinical situation is improving, with 809 Covid patients in the ordinary wards (-44), and 41 (+2) in intensive care.

Lombardy, 2,799 cases and 24 deaths

Second place among the regions, for the number of daily infections in Lombardy: 2,799 in one day. 24-hour deaths were 24. The currently positive counted in the region are 34,324 of which 799 hospitalized with symptoms and 21 in intensive care. There are 45,504 people in home isolation.

Campania, currently positive records

Third place for the number of daily infections in Campania (2,129), where only one person died in the 24 hours. The currently positive are 118,387 (highest number nationwide) of which 401 hospitalized with symptoms, 16 in intensive care and 117,961 in home isolation.

Where were we

The new positives on Friday 19 August were 24,691. The deaths, in 24 hours, were 124. The patients admitted to intensive care were 260, with 26 admissions a day, while 6,782 patients were hospitalized in the ordinary wards. There were 792,381 people in home isolation, with a total of 799,423 currently positive.