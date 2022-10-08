In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,401 new cases, six deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 266 new infections have been detected on 1,914 molecular swabs. There are also 3,920 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 1,135 cases were detected. There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 212. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today the deaths of 6 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 4 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,449, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,374 in Trieste, 2,535 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 501,562 people have been positive.

6,650 new cases in Veneto, 794 hospitalizations, three deaths



There are 6,650 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 5,881. The number of currently positive in the region continues to grow: today 61,880 against 59,623 yesterday. New leap forward in hospitalizations: 794 today compared to 746 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by the decrease in admissions in non-critical areas (756 today compared to 714 yesterday) and by the simultaneous growth in intensive care (38 today against 32 24 hours ago). This morning there are three deaths, like yesterday.

Sardinia, 650 new cases and one death

” In Sardinia there are now 650 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 618 diagnosed with antigenic swab). A total of 2415 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 6 (+ 3). The patients admitted to the medical area are 65 (+ 3). 5527 are the cases of home isolation (+ 282). The death of a 76-year-old man residing in the province of Sassari is recorded ”. The Sardinia Region communicates it.

In Puglia 2 deaths and 1,339 cases, 13% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 1,339 new cases of positivity to Covid out of 10,198 daily tests for an incidence of 13%. Two people died. The cases are distributed as follows by province: 455 in Bari, 85 in Bat, 146 in Brindisi, 162 in Foggia, 327 in Lecce, 151 in Taranto. Other 12 people who tested positive in Puglia are resident outside the region. Of the 13,586 people currently positive, 134 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 7 in intensive care.

Today in Abruzzo 1,053 new positives and no deaths

541 have recovered from the virus and 1,053 new positive cases at Covid 19 registered today in Abruzzo. The updated data brings the total, from the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 567,179 infections. The total number of positive cases also includes 530,031 discharged and recovered. The death toll of positive patients has remained stable at 3,677 since yesterday. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 33,471 (511 more than yesterday). Of these, 159 patients (12 more than yesterday) are hospitalized in the covid medical area. For 3 days there has been no hospitalization of covid positive patients in intensive care. The remaining positives are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 994 molecular swabs were performed (2,492,247 in total since the start of the emergency) and 4,583 antigen tests (4,386,662 rapid tests performed throughout the course of the pandemic).