In Friuli Venezia Giulia 154 new cases, two deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 18 new infections have been detected on 709 molecular swabs. There are also 608 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 136 cases were detected. There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 167. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 2 deaths in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,357, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,341 in Trieste, 2,490 in Udine, 1,032 in Pordenone and 494 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 474,265 people have been positive.

Covid: infections and hospitalizations drop in Campania

Contagions in slight decline, in Campania. According to data from the Campania Region Bulletin, there are 735 new Covid positives out of 4488 tests examined. With fewer tests, like every Monday, the incidence rate goes from 17.70% yesterday to 16.37% today. Two deaths in the last 48 hours; 5 previously died but registered yesterday. In hospitals there are decreases in intensive care admissions with 11 occupied beds (-3 compared to yesterday) and in hospitalization with 306 occupied beds (-4 compared to yesterday).

In Tuscany 276 new cases and no deaths

In Tuscany there are 276 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid. 277 molecular swabs and 1,857 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.9% were positive. On the other hand, 439 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 62.9% were positive. The currently positive are 82,530 today. There are 286 hospitalized (18 fewer than yesterday), of which 10 are in intensive care (4 more). Today there are no new deaths of Covid positive people, and the total number of victims of the epidemic in Tuscany is 10,632.

Umbria, essentially stable situation

The pressure on the Umbrian health system linked to Covid is practically stable. According to the data of the Region updated to 29 August there are in fact 160 hospitalized, four more on Sunday, with three patients in intensive care, the figure unchanged. On the last day, 160 new cases emerged, 120 recovered and one new death. With the currently positives rising to 4,033, 39 more than on Sunday. 704 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 22.7 percent, down slightly from 23.2 percent on Monday last week.