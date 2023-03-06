news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAROVIGNO, MARCH 06 – A hunting rifle was recently seized inside a shed where work tools are kept at the home of 83-year-old Cosimo Calò, brother of Antonio whose body, together with that of the wife Caterina Martucci was found Wednesday evening in their home in the countryside of Seranova, a hamlet of Carovigno. The two spouses were killed with three shots (two to the woman and one to the man). In the afternoon, the soldiers returned to Cosimo’s house after an initial search carried out immediately after the double homicide. Also in that circumstance a first hunting rifle had been seized, apparently legally detained.



Cosimo Calò is currently in the Carabinieri barracks in San Vito dei Normanni. There is still no clarity on the motive for the double homicide, but one of the leads pursued by the investigators is that linked to disagreements in the family over land and inheritance issues. It must be said that on the day of the murder Antonio Calò, with another brother, Carmelo, had an appointment with a lawyer to agree on some details regarding the question of the inheritance of a house left to Antonio by another brother, Angelo, who he died two years ago. (HANDLE).

