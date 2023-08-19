CPPCC Conveys Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech and Discusses Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Discusses Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech and Flood Prevention Efforts

In a meeting held on August 18, the party group of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) discussed and exchanged views on the important speech given by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Sichuan. The meeting also focused on the spirit of important instructions regarding flood prevention and disaster relief work. The participants also discussed and analyzed the “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”.

Dai Yuan, the secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and understanding the spiritual essence of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. He urged the CPPCC to integrate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi’s important speech on Jiangsu work. Dai Yuan urged the CPPCC to grasp the scientific connotation and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. Additionally, he stressed the need to focus on high-quality development and fully implement the new development concept in a complete, accurate, and comprehensive manner.

Dai Yuan also highlighted the role of the CPPCC as a specialized consultation agency. He urged the members to conduct in-depth investigations and research, and actively contribute their suggestions and wisdom to the eight key tasks proposed by the Sixth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Municipal Party Committee. The objective is to contribute to the development of Changzhou and strive to create a Chinese-style modern answer sheet.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the upcoming theme education. Dai Yuan emphasized the need to fully prepare for the development of theme education and to carefully organize and implement it under the unified leadership of the municipal party committee. The aim is to ensure the success of theme education and achieve tangible results.

The meeting was attended by Zhang Chunfu, Deputy Secretary of the CPPCC Party Group, as well as Wu Xinfa, Zhao Zhengbin, Shi Zhengda, Ge Zhijun, and Zhou Xiaohua, members of the Party Group. Zhang Jialin, Tang Huaxin, and Zhu Zhengqing, vice chairmen of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, were also present.

The CPPCC remains committed to studying and implementing the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping, as well as contributing its expertise and efforts to important national tasks such as flood prevention and disaster relief.

