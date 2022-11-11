«I apologize to Conte for an inelegant but used in a completely false, incorrect and decontextualized way. I compare myself and I will continue to do it with him in a hard way and in total diversity of positions but with fairness ». This is what we read in a note by Guido Crosetto, who comments on one of his outbursts published by Strip the News. During the broadcast, a part of an interview with the Minister of Defense was broadcast: “I think we will reach peace in hundreds of years, with small paths that take something away from the war each time.” Then at the end of the interview he asked the journalists for a correction and at this point he brought up the leader of the M5s: “There is only one thing that was perhaps wrong, that I said” the path to peace will last a hundred years ” : it was not referring to Ukraine, it was referring to humanity’s path towards peace. Knowing Conte then he says “ah!”, I’m dealing with a moron … ».

The new minister became aware of the offense at the time of the broadcast and took a step back: “If all the outdated politicians and journalists were published, you would feel anything, especially very unedifying things – he stressed in a note – . In a completely joking way and in a colloquial context that someone from Mediaset or Tg5 has, in a completely incorrect, betrayed and decontextualized way, I used an inelegant term (in the plural) that the Striscia la Notizia program tried to attribute to me as offense to President Conte ».

“If even the term used had been in the singular, it would have been an ironic joke, with a journalist I’ve known for 20 years. As is well known, I share everything from President Conte, but I have never disrespected him – this is the conclusion -. We will confront each other fairly and openly in Parliament, but today I apologize to him. I know he will understand me because I remember that even with him, in the past, journalists used these infamous methods ».