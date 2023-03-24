Home News Crypto ‘surgical removal’ will weaken dollar dominance: Mati Greenspan From CoinTelegraph
News

Crypto ‘surgical removal’ will weaken dollar dominance: Mati Greenspan From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Crypto ‘surgical removal’ will weaken dollar dominance: Mati Greenspan From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters ‘Surgical removal’ of cryptocurrencies will weaken dollar’s dominance: Mati Greenspan

US crackdown on cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies will only stifle innovation and ultimately weaken the country’s economy, experts say following the Wells notice recently received by Coinbase (NASDAQ:) from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On March 22, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange received a “legal threat” — a Wells notice — just a month after stablecoin issuer Paxos received a similar notice. Some believe that more will come in the future.

Mati Greenspan, Chief of Crypto Research at Quantum Economics, believes US regulators have been hostile towards cryptocurrencies “from the beginning”. Some even argue that the recent collapses of crypto-friendly banks and startups – such as Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank – are part of a plan by regulators to de-bureaucratize the cryptocurrency sector: the so-called “Operation Choke Point 2.0.”

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Macron at Tenda tunnel with mayors, the state is close to you

You may also like

You will have a fifth and final season

Panorama after the avalanche in rural area of...

Sainz surprised by Mercedes: “We thought we had...

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha

Roglic won the fifth stage of the Tour...

VALLE D’AOSTA – The winners of Sequences et...

The Prime Minister should direct the support of...

They investigate alleged irregularities in paving San Lorenzo-Santa...

In Lutsk, a woman wanted to sell a...

France banned the use of TikTok on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy