In recent days, Vice President Francia Márquez has become a trend after some statements she made in the middle of an interview she gave to the Colombian magazine Semana. On the one hand, she talked about her management, her safety and some issues of public interest; and on the other, she revealed her perception of dictatorships and democracies.

On this last issue, he spoke of Cuba, one of the longest dictatorships on the continent, and praised its health system. Given such a positive perception, many people spoke out against the issue, including a Cuban nurse named Arisleydi López, who in the middle of the RCN program La Noche called the president’s attention, pointing out that it is not so positive for the staff of the health the treatment they receive from the Cuban regime currently led by Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“It is very nice to talk about revolution with a full belly, behind a bureau. You have to take off your suit and put yourself in our suit and shoes and fulfill a mission, as we have accomplished in various countries of the world being slaves of the Castro regime,” the nurse said while crying, adding that the Cuban government: “He charges millions of dollars for those missions and enslaves us in the most vile and cruel way for a Cuban.”

Let us remember that in an interview with Semana magazine, the vice president pointed out that the form of government in Cuba is not a dictatorship, she even questioned why they always talk about it that way and recalled that doctors are always sent from the island to help other countries .

In the space, the journalist Vicky Dávila asked her directly if she considered Cuba to be a dictatorship, to which the Gustavo Petro government official responded evasively at first: “But why? In other words, it has been a blocked dictatorship, a dictatorship as you say, but it does not send weapons. Send doctors. Isn’t that admirable?”

However, Dávila insisted: “Is Cuba a dictatorship for you or not?”, to which Márquez replied: “You have put the qualifier, I do not put it that way. I don’t put it that way… I respect the autonomy of each people and the sovereignty of each people. Each town decides how to organize itself politically”; and at that moment he blamed the United States for the difficult situations that are seen on the Caribbean island: “It has not been able to decide because it has been blocked by powers. Because of the United States, it has been blocked, ”he stressed.

At that moment of the interview, the situation became even more tense because the director of the Colombian magazine mentioned that it was a dictatorship, taking into account the time that Fidel Castro had been in power; And at that moment, the social leader also pointed out that Colombia has also been: “Have we not had it here, Vicky?” She then added that despite the fact that in Colombia there are elections, “with results where inequity and inequality is the greatest in the world… the dictatorship and democracy of a country is not measured only by the electoral.”

In this sense, she developed her idea and commented that for her democracy is measured by the guarantee of rights to society and ended by explaining that what she most admires about Cuba is its health system: “I said that I admire it, I I said. I admire the health system, which supports professionalizing, blocking and everything, thousands of citizens, including Colombians. Because more than a thousand have been trained there and here they have not had the opportunity, in our nation and in our country. They have had it in another blocked nation or dictatorship, as you say”. with Infobae

