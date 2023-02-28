– Àndalas de Cultura, the strategic project of the Regional Department of Public Education, included in the digital Agenda of the Sardinia Region, created to promote knowledge of the immense cultural heritage and regional identity through digital tools, invites operators to participate in the co-planning of Àndalas Bootcamp, a cycle of 8 online in-depth meetings that will be held fortnightly between March and June 2023, dedicated to those who work in the cultural sector.

“Àndalas de Cultura is a project based on the sharing and participation of all those who own, manage and operate within bodies and institutions, libraries, archives, museums in the context of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Sardinia, underlines the Councilor Andrea Biancareddu. It is necessary to share the strategies that must collect and give answers to the needs of the territories. Hence the idea of ​​the bootcamp, a sort of virtual training camp aimed at cultural operators in Sardinia, with which to share the project and the opportunities it offers to all holders of cultural heritage, explore the issues of digitization and its enhancement, define shared paths to guarantee citizens an increasingly innovative use of our immense regional heritage”.

All operators of bodies and institutions, libraries, archives, museums in the field of tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Sardinia are invited to collaborate in the co-planning of Àndalas Bootcamp by participating in the survey through the link by 05 March 2023, and can stay informed about the project through the Sardegna Cultura portal and by subscribing to the newsletter at the following link