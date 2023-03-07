Home News Current reports from BR24 at a glance
Berlin: The Greens welcome the planned review of foreign components in the German cell phone network. The deputy head of the parliamentary group von Notz told the BR that it was simply reckless if technology of Chinese origin was built into the critical infrastructure without being considered. According to him, the step to focus on safety and not on cheapness is overdue. The fact that this is only happening now is due to the decision of the previous government to rely on Chinese technology for the 5G network. – With the announced review, the federal government wants to rule out that Chinese providers, for example, have any influence on the German mobile phone networks. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the guidelines are not directed against manufacturers from certain countries.

Broadcast: BR24 News, March 7th, 2023, 6:45 p.m

