D1 Lonato: End of Abalo Dosseh’s mission at the head of ASKO

At the end of his contract with Asko, Abalo Dosseh will not extend his stay in Kozah. Since the quadruple Champion of Togo has just announced the departure of the former coach of the local sparrowhawks at the head of the Kondonas.

Arriving in 2021 at the head of Asko as team manager, Abalo Dosseh must be able to look elsewhere. Decision taken by the leaders of the Kozah club who opted for the non-extension of the contract of the former captain of the hawks which is coming to an end.

« Kara’s ASKO is happy to salute the passage of Jean-Paul Abalo at the head of the Kondona de la Kozah, during the two previous seasons… Today the terms of the contract of the former captain of the team arrive national of Togo, the ASKO of Kara would like to say a sincere thank you to Jean-Paul Abalo, for all that he accomplished. The Kondonas hope to be able to count on him again, when needed. “, can we read on the club’s page.

In two seasons, Abalo Dosseh won two championships with the Kondonas and allowed Asko to enter the group stage of the CAF Cup for the very first time in its history.