Risaraldense in international handball final

Julian Andres Santa

The The Risaraldense Handball League continues to bear important fruits thanks to its outstanding work processes in the department, this is how the player Samanta Chica represents the league and Risaralda in the Colombian women’s team that today will be playing the final of the South and Central American Tournament against Venezuela. The commitment will be disputed in the city of Lima, Peru, in this contest that is organized by the International Federation IHF Trophy.

Diego Riascos, coach of the Risaraldense league, gave his opinion on the representative of the department. “Samanta Chica occupies the central position, she has had very good minutes in the competition, we hope that the result will be in favor of Colombia. They already beat Venezuela in the first round but all the matches are important and difficult. The expectation for the final is that they can play a well-organized game, play a very intelligent game, that the girls have a good day”.

On Colombia’s aspirations, the professor added: “Most of the starters have two days off, while Venezuela one because they faced Peru, a direct and difficult rival, so they come a little worn out in a certain way, well let’s say that everything It is there for Colombia to come out champion and qualify for the continental phase”.

